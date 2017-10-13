Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

