WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. AT Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Emerson Electric Company (NYSE EMR) opened at 63.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $60.04. Emerson Electric Company has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Company will post $2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $117,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

