Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Upgraded to Top Pick at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) from an outperform rating to a top pick rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has $125.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America Corporation set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. FBR & Co restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.97.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) opened at 96.93 on Monday. Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino purchased 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,880.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,410,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $574,907,000 after buying an additional 4,885,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 12,331.6% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,300,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,661,000 after buying an additional 3,273,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,803,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,497,824,000 after buying an additional 2,131,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,644,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $280,999,000 after buying an additional 1,884,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,313,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after buying an additional 1,740,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney Company (The)

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

