Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,932 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 135,010 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 53,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Company (The) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 46,099 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Bank of America Corporation set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.97.

Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) opened at 96.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.00. Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $116.10. The company has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Company will post $5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.34 per share, with a total value of $99,883.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company (The) Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

