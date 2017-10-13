Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Walker & Dunlop Inc. alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (WD) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. 113,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.37. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $55.88.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.51 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post $4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/walker-dunlop-inc-wd-given-hold-rating-at-keefe-bruyette-woods.html.

In other news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,436.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.10 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,033.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,850 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 26.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 14.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21,018.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,186,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,544 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 81.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.