Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 3,718 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 6,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS AG downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) opened at 58.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.30. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $78.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

