voxeljet AG (VJET) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. voxeljet AG earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.5143044603162 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,596 shares. The firm’s market cap is $95.05 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. voxeljet AG has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter. voxeljet AG had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 55.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that voxeljet AG will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut voxeljet AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded voxeljet AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of voxeljet AG in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

voxeljet AG Company Profile

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

