Volvo Ab (VLVLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volvo Ab (NASDAQ:VLVLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get Volvo Ab alerts:

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Volvo Ab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of Volvo Ab (NASDAQ:VLVLY) traded up 0.34% on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,058 shares. Volvo Ab has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.12.

Volvo Ab (NASDAQ:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Volvo Ab (VLVLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/volvo-ab-vlvly-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Ab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Ab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.