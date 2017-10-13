Volkswagen AG (VOW3) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €197.00 ($231.76) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS AG set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €160.35 ($188.64).

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

