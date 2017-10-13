Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Vodafone Group PLC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.56 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Numis Securities Ltd assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an add rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group PLC in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 82.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 122.5% in the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 53,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 29,348 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group PLC in the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group PLC by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group PLC Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

