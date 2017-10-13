Visteon Corporation (VC) and Stoneridge (SRI) Head to Head Comparison

Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon Corporation and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon Corporation 4.35% 27.56% 8.67% Stoneridge 10.12% 22.52% 9.17%

Risk and Volatility

Visteon Corporation has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visteon Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Visteon Corporation and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon Corporation 0 5 7 0 2.58 Stoneridge 0 1 1 0 2.50

Visteon Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $113.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.03%. Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Visteon Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Visteon Corporation is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon Corporation and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon Corporation $3.17 billion 1.22 $335.00 million $4.19 29.51 Stoneridge $759.88 million 0.81 $85.94 million $2.70 8.10

Visteon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats Stoneridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays. It designs and manufacturers vehicle cockpit electronics components, modules and systems. It offers a range of information displays incorporating a sleek profile, craftsmanship and touch sensors, designed to deliver high performance for the automotive market. It offers a range of audio products, including audio head units, and analog and digital radios, which deliver consumer device connectivity. It offers an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller approach, called Smartcore.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway and agricultural vehicle markets. The Company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Company’s Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle and includes product lines, such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Company’s Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units and driver information systems. The PST segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle industry. It operated in 25 locations in 12 countries, as of December 31, 2016.

