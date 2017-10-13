Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Forward View reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

Get Vista Outdoor Inc. alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/vista-outdoor-inc-vsto-downgraded-by-bidaskclub.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $113,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $135,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 26.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.