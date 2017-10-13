Virtu KCG Holdings LLC Buys 4,346 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 765,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gareth Morgan Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE WOR) opened at 44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $62.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $848.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Worthington Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,830,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Worthington Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $1,652,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

