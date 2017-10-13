Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

Headlines about Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Virco Manufacturing Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9083065903492 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Virco Manufacturing Corporation alerts:

Shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) traded down 4.42% on Friday, reaching $5.40. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Virco Manufacturing Corporation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post $0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/virco-manufacturing-corporation-virc-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-06.html.

Virco Manufacturing Corporation Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.