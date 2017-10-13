Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a report published on Thursday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Viavi Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.78.
Viavi Solutions (VIAV) traded down 1.66% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,110 shares. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.22 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 20.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Viavi Solutions news, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $100,476.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $89,506.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,694 shares of company stock worth $883,564 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 48,994.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,339,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $325,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278,180 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,052,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,685,000 after purchasing an additional 158,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,251,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,128,000 after purchasing an additional 352,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,628,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,975,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,050,000 after purchasing an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.
