Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Receives $59.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) traded up 1.33% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.32. 35,559 shares of the company were exchanged. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post $0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 451.06%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/vermilion-energy-inc-vet-receives-59-50-average-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.