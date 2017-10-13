Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Equifax, Inc. (EFX)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,801,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,809,000 after purchasing an additional 368,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,933,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,099,000 after purchasing an additional 653,096 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,046,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $830,912,000 after purchasing an additional 329,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,997,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $820,055,000 after purchasing an additional 212,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 11,042.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,729,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $250,458.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,219 shares of company stock worth $1,780,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.27.

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE EFX) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,797 shares. Equifax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.59 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $856.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.48 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post $5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

