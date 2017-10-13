Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Inphi Corporation (IPHI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) by 1,124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Inphi Corporation worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Corporation by 1,047.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,894,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,825 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Corporation by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,758,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Corporation by 75,144.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,497,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,049 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inphi Corporation by 148.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 837,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi Corporation in the second quarter valued at $16,140,000.

Several research firms have commented on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Inphi Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inphi Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Inphi Corporation (IPHI) traded down 0.94% on Friday, hitting $37.93. 301,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.19. Inphi Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Inphi Corporation had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inphi Corporation’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Corporation will post $1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation Profile

Inphi Corporation is a provider of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and datacenter markets. The Company’s solutions provide an interface between analog signals and digital information in systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment and datacenters.

