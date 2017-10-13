Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 5,995 Shares of Spire Inc. (SR)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spire worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 65.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 19,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/verition-fund-management-llc-acquires-5995-shares-of-spire-inc-sr.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE SR) traded up 0.294% on Friday, hitting $76.725. 38,708 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.681 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.99 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Spire’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.