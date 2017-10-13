Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.14

News coverage about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Vericel Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4486826003643 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

VCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vericel Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vericel Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter.

About Vericel Corporation

Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development and commercialization of therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. The Company operates through the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases segment.

