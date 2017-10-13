Veeva Systems’ (VEEV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in a report published on Thursday.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $648,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $54,686.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $151,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,612 shares of company stock worth $15,873,361 over the last ninety days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,125,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,515,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,812,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,456,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,085,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,890,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,856,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,851,000 after purchasing an additional 635,842 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

