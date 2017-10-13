Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Veeva Systems outperformed the broader industry on a year-to-date basis, on the back of its splendid earnings surprise history. Notably, the company has delivered positive earnings surprise in all the past four quarters. Further, the company remains on track with its commercial cloud platform, which registered multiple contracts around the world. Veeva has also many core CRM projects on track with large pharma companies around the globe. The company has strengthened the recurring part of its revenue mix by marking significant growth in subscription revenues in the last quarter. Moreover, the new launches at the Veeva Vault and the Veeva Coomercial Cloud platforms are encouraging. However, intensifying competition, high operating expenses and a saturating lifesciences market are key concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $166.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $648,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,612 shares of company stock worth $15,873,361. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 62.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,616,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

