Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,219,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.60% of Varian Medical Systems worth $435,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 3,169.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,899,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $719,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1,545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,754,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,760,000 after purchasing an additional 769,718 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,433,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.86 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.94.

In related news, insider Dow R. Wilson sold 15,059 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,452,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,088 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $116,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,753.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,868 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,067. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy medical devices and software for treating cancer and other medical conditions with radiotherapy, radiosurgery, proton therapy and brachytherapy.

