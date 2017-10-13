Vantiv, Inc. (VNTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vantiv from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Vantiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vantiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.48.

Shares of Vantiv (VNTV) opened at 70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.61. Vantiv has a 52-week low of $54.38 and a 52-week high of $73.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.12 million. Vantiv had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vantiv will post $3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 404.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 119.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vantiv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vantiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Vantiv Company Profile

Vantiv, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider.

