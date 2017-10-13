Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSE:VEA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the period. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.7% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 469.9% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 67,187 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $7,302,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $27,451,000. Finally, Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. 2,186,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.64. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $44.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

