Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (VMBS) Shares Sold by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 198.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF during the second quarter worth about $372,000.

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) opened at 52.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $53.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage Bkd Sects ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

