Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Baidu worth $252,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4,625.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,974,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,975,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 335,168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,219,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,291,000 after purchasing an additional 498,060 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,532,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,879,000 after purchasing an additional 242,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.83 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

