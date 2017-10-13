ValuEngine Lowers voxeljet AG (VJET) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VJET. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of voxeljet AG in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut voxeljet AG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) opened at 5.19 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $96.53 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. voxeljet AG has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter. voxeljet AG had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 55.57%. Equities analysts predict that voxeljet AG will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in voxeljet AG by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new stake in voxeljet AG during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new stake in voxeljet AG during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG Company Profile

Voxeljet AG is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacture and sales of three-dimensional (3D) printers. The Company’s offer is aimed at industrial companies active in fields such as aerospace, automotive, engineering, architecture, science, medicine, art, film and entertainment. The Company is divided in two business areas: voxeljet SYSTEMS and voxeljet SERVICES.

