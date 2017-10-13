ValuEngine Lowers K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (KTWO) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTWO. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of K2M Group Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of K2M Group Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K2M Group Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get K2M Group Holdings Inc. alerts:

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ KTWO) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 135,368 shares. K2M Group Holdings has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s market capitalization is $822.09 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47.

K2M Group Holdings (NASDAQ:KTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.26 million. K2M Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that K2M Group Holdings will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/valuengine-lowers-k2m-group-holdings-inc-ktwo-to-sell.html.

In other news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 39,357 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $919,773.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Philip Md Kostuik sold 1,332 shares of K2M Group Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $31,035.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,033,644. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 9.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 200,656 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,847 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of K2M Group Holdings by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

K2M Group Holdings Company Profile

K2M Group Holdings, Inc is a medical device company focused on designing, developing and commercializing spine and minimally invasive technologies and techniques. The Company’s solutions are focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Its spine products are used by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity (primarily scoliosis), trauma and tumor.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2M Group Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.