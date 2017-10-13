Sandvik AB (OTC:SDVKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Sandvik AB (SDVKY) opened at 17.434 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.013 and a beta of 0.76. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/valuengine-downgrades-sandvik-ab-sdvky-to-hold.html.

Sandvik AB Company Profile

Sandvik AB (Sandvik) is an engineering company in mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting and materials technology. The Company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing processed products and services. Its segments include Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology and Other Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.