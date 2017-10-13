Utilities SPDR (XLU) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLU. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Utilities SPDR by 820.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 920,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Utilities SPDR by 1,107.6% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 337,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after acquiring an additional 309,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Utilities SPDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,238,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Utilities SPDR by 2,649.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 248,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after acquiring an additional 239,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Utilities SPDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000.

Shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) traded down 0.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 5,657,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07. Utilities SPDR has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4172 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

Utilities SPDR Company Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

