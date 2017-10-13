Utilities SPDR (XLU) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Utilities SPDR were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 920,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,803,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 259,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utilities SPDR by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 236,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares during the period.

Get Utilities SPDR alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Utilities SPDR (XLU) Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/utilities-spdr-xlu-holdings-lifted-by-stifel-financial-corp.html.

Shares of Utilities SPDR (NYSE:XLU) opened at 54.53 on Friday. Utilities SPDR has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Utilities SPDR Profile

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.