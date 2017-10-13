USD Partners (USDP) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

News headlines about USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. USD Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 45.5836754664446 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider Dan Borgen bought 5,000 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $45,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider G Stacy Smith bought 3,000 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 36,350 shares of company stock worth $377,464 over the last three months.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops and operates energy-related logistics assets, including rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure. The Company’s segments include Terminalling services and Fleet services. The Terminalling services segment consists of various operations, including Hardisty terminal, Casper terminal and Ethanol terminals.

