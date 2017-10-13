United Technologies Corporation (UTX) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen and Company lowered United Technologies Corporation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Technologies Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.27.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.82 on Tuesday. United Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $97.62 and a one year high of $124.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The company has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. United Technologies Corporation had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation by 14.3% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

