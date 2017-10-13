United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc.

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $142.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE URI) traded down 0.101% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.865. The company had a trading volume of 144,170 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.898 and a beta of 2.46. United Rentals has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $145.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post $10.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 5,301 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $679,906.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $3,623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,507,804.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

