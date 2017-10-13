United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Receives $2.10 Average PT from Analysts

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMC. Macquarie cut United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS AG raised United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. HSBC Holdings plc cut United Microelectronics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nomura cut United Microelectronics Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Microelectronics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) traded up 1.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. 1,121,034 shares of the company were exchanged. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 billion. United Microelectronics Corporation had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,970,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after buying an additional 1,258,346 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 3,909,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,795,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,982,000 after buying an additional 4,708,210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,942,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 753,045 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Corporation by 9,690.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,128,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 6,065,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments: wafer fabrication and new business. The primary operating activity of the Company’s wafer fabrication segment is the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques.

