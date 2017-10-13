United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Given Buy Rating at SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of United Community Banks (UCBI) traded down 0.64% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 243,575 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.87. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Edwards sold 11,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $300,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,319.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 134.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee.

