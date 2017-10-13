Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Stake Lowered by Pioneer Investment Management Inc.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 306,831 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Waldron LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 279,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Union Pacific Corporation from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE UNP) opened at 113.69 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.06 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Union Pacific Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

About Union Pacific Corporation

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

