Unico American Corporation (UNAM) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unico American Corporation earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 44.5979930509762 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ UNAM) remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares. Unico American Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $51.74 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American Corporation had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter.

About Unico American Corporation

Unico American Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company underwrites property and casualty insurance through its insurance company subsidiary. It also provides property, casualty and health insurance through its agency subsidiaries and provides insurance premium financing and membership association services through its other subsidiaries.

