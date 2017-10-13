Under Armour’s (UAA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UAA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr downgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) traded down 2.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. 4,235,729 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.02. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. WFG Advisors LP bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

