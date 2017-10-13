Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc raised their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) traded down 2.18% on Thursday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,235,079 shares. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $129,000. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

