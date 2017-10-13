UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

UMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. FBR & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

In related news, Director James E. Mitchell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,764 shares of company stock valued at $86,998. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Creative Planning increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 227.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 787.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc (UMH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, including leasing manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. The Company also leases homes to residents, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary, UMH Sales and Finance, Inc (S&F), conducts manufactured home sales in its communities.

