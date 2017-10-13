UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Iamgold Corporation (IAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,826 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Iamgold Corporation worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 751,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iamgold Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,653,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 326,515 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iamgold Corporation alerts:

Shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) opened at 6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Iamgold Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -0.48.

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iamgold Corporation had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAG. TheStreet raised Iamgold Corporation from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC raised Iamgold Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.93 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Iamgold Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Iamgold Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Iamgold Corporation (IAG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-3-13-million-stake-in-iamgold-corporation-iag.html.

Iamgold Corporation Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is engaged primarily in the exploration for, and the development and production of, mineral resource properties throughout the world. Through its holdings, IAMGOLD has interests in various operations, exploration and development properties. IAMGOLD is a mid-tier mining company with approximately four operating gold mines on over three continents.

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.