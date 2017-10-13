UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,714 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NewJersey Resources Corporation worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $457.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.24 million. NewJersey Resources Corporation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered NewJersey Resources Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their price target on NewJersey Resources Corporation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream.

