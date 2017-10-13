UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 15,401 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,141,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,629,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 542,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 6,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $24.00 price objective on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc (PBF Energy) is a holding company. The Company is an independent petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants and other petroleum products in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics.

