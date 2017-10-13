UBS AG (UBS) and Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Financial Analysis

UBS AG (NYSE: UBS) and Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get UBS AG alerts:

UBS AG pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Waddell & Reed Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. UBS AG pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waddell & Reed Financial pays out 115.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UBS AG has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Waddell & Reed Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of UBS AG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS AG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Waddell & Reed Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS AG and Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS AG $30.48 billion 2.09 $3.94 billion $1.06 16.21 Waddell & Reed Financial $1.17 billion 1.45 $241.86 million $1.59 12.77

UBS AG has higher revenue and earnings than Waddell & Reed Financial. Waddell & Reed Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UBS AG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UBS AG and Waddell & Reed Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS AG 0 3 6 0 2.67 Waddell & Reed Financial 5 2 0 0 1.29

Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus price target of $17.64, indicating a potential downside of 13.09%. Given Waddell & Reed Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waddell & Reed Financial is more favorable than UBS AG.

Risk and Volatility

UBS AG has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waddell & Reed Financial has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBS AG and Waddell & Reed Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS AG 11.09% 7.80% 0.46% Waddell & Reed Financial 11.34% 18.75% 11.31%

Summary

Waddell & Reed Financial beats UBS AG on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS AG

UBS Group AG is a holding company and conducts its operations through UBS AG and its subsidiaries. The Company comprises Corporate Center and five business divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management and the Investment Bank. Wealth Management division provides advice and tailored financial services to wealthy private clients around the world, except those served by Wealth Management Americas. Wealth Management Americas division is a wealth manager in the Americas in terms of financial advisor productivity and invested assets by financial advisor. Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate and institutional clients in Switzerland. Asset Management division provides investment management products and services, platform solutions and advisory support. Investment Bank division provides investment advice, financial solutions and capital markets access.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., incorporated on December 24, 1981, is a holding company. The Company is a mutual fund and asset management company. The Company provides investment management, investment advisory, investment product underwriting, and distribution and shareholder services administration to Waddell & Reed Advisors group of mutual funds (the Advisors Funds), Ivy Funds, Ivy Funds Variable Insurance Portfolios (Ivy Funds VIP), InvestEd Portfolios and 529 college savings plan (collectively, the Funds), and the Ivy Global Investors Fund SICAV (the SICAV) and its Ivy Global Investors sub-funds (the IGI Funds), and institutional and separately managed accounts. The Company operates its business through a distribution network. Its retail products are distributed through third parties, such as other broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and various retirement platforms or through associated independent contractor financial advisors.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.