UBS AG set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Hannover Rueck SE (FRA:HNR1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €105.90 ($124.59) target price on Hannover Rueck SE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Hannover Rueck SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Hannover Rueck SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Hannover Rueck SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Hannover Rueck SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.05 ($121.23).

Shares of Hannover Rueck SE (FRA HNR1) opened at 107.90 on Tuesday. Hannover Rueck SE has a 1-year low of €93.67 and a 1-year high of €116.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €101.73 and its 200-day moving average is €106.14. The stock has a market cap of €13.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS AG Reiterates “€104.00” Price Target for Hannover Rueck SE (HNR1)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/ubs-ag-reiterates-104-00-price-target-for-hannover-rueck-se-hnr1.html.

