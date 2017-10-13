UBS AG Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

UBS AG set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €6.40 ($7.53) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €6.11 ($7.18).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

