Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) Stake Increased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,404.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,055,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,919,000 after buying an additional 18,294,771 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,356.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,478,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,256,000 after buying an additional 2,440,548 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 155.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,920,000 after buying an additional 1,223,351 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $73,273,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,655.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,216,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,045,000 after buying an additional 1,171,956 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/tyson-foods-inc-tsn-stake-increased-by-greenwood-gearhart-inc.html.

In related news, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $9,572,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mikel A. Durham bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.95%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.