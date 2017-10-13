Two Harbors Investments Corp (TWO) Shares Sold by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,848 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Two Harbors Investments Corp worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 63,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investments Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Two Harbors Investment Corp. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $476,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Siering bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 118,829 shares of company stock worth $1,925,821 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) opened at 10.13 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.58. Shares of Two Harbors Investments Corp are set to reverse split on Thursday, November 2nd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 1st.

Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Two Harbors Investments Corp had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post $1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Two Harbors Investments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Two Harbors Investments Corp Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

